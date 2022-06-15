Long frost fan journey comes to an end

A long and difficult journey came to it's conclusion at the Griffith City Council meeting on June 14, as a development application for 29 frost fans in Nericon was finally approved.
The frost fans drew the ire of the Nericon community, with a petition seeking to reject the application drawing the vast majority of the community's signatures and many letters sent to council in objection to the proposal.
Most concerns regarded the noise that the fans will generate, despite council's assurances that if the fans exceed the policy - they will be forced to not run until it can be remedied.
So many objections were received that council held a special meeting to address them on May 31, however no clear consensus was reached and they were forced to make a decision at the meeting on June 14.
Councillors agreed that the decision was one of the most difficult choices they had been asked to make in the current council term - a trial by fire for some of Griffith's newest councillors.
Roz Vardanega, a key objector to the application, made one last plea at the meeting, noting that some documents she requested were never provided.
"This is not good enough and it does not give us certainty," she said.
She added that she felt the community was not being heard.
"With the questions and the validity of the noise reports, all our questions that we asked in our submissions were not answered."
"I feel not-listened-to because all those were brushed off in our objections, I don't think they were considered at all."
Councillor Simon Croce said that they would not be able to defend rejecting the application in the Land and Environment Court so he would 'begrudgingly support it.'
Councillor Glen Andreazza said he 'understood the anguish' about the application but would support it.
Ultimately, the council elected that the application complied with their existing frost fan policy and couldn't reasonably be rejected.
Director of Sustainable Development Phil Harding reassured objectors that a condition of the management plan was a post-installation measurement to ensure compliance with the policy and that if the fans do indeed prove to be too loud, they will be shut off.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
