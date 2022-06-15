The Area News

29 frost fans will be installed in Nericon after months of deliberation ended with an ultimate approval

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:47am, first published 2:00am
Long frost fan journey comes to an end

A long and difficult journey came to it's conclusion at the Griffith City Council meeting on June 14, as a development application for 29 frost fans in Nericon was finally approved.

