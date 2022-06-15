The Griffith Swans will head to Narrandera on Saturday, hoping to pick up their second win of the season before the halfway mark of the season.
It has been a tough start to the season for the Swans that started well with a win over the Crows, but two heavy defeats before the June long weekend has dampened spirits.
The Swans are currently 12 points outside of the top five, and any chances of pulling off a surprise qualification for finals will hang on them, picking up as many points from the sides around them.
The Eagles are one of those sides who they will be wanting to take points off, with the Narrandera side currently sitting four points ahead of the Swans in sixth.
The Narrandera side has been somewhat of a surprise this season, having picked up wins against Wagga Tigers and Leeton.
The Swans have had an extra week to put the finish to the clash with Coolamon to the back of their minds and should look towards the fact they have been competitive in stages for most games so far this season, the one exception being the heavy defeat at the hands of Wagga Tigers.
The Swans reserve grade side will also be looking to take the four points, which could see them claw closer back to a position in the top five and are looking to bounce back three straight defeats.
This weekend will present the Swans under 17.5s with the chance to maintain their pursuit of the top of the table Turvey Park side with a big win over a Narrandera side who only has one win to their name.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
