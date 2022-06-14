Police pleased with Sikh games weekend

Griffith police were pleased with a quieter weekend, despite understandable concerns with the thousands of visitors Griffith hosts over the long weekend.
A spokesperson for the police said that they were "happy with the Sikh games and how it progressed. Given the amount of people, there were no major issues."
A few incidents did occur over the long weekend though.
The phrase 'wood-fired pizza' took a new turn after a fire at Romeo and Giulietta's late at night on Sunday. Police and firefighters responded to a large amount of smoke emerging from the building, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
Police confirmed the inside of the building was "damaged but not totalled."
Police are also currently investigating a theft from a motor vehicle, after a registration plate and front bumper was stolen from a white Ford Ranger parked in Yambil Street. The bumper was taken at some point between
Police are currently investigating the incident and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
