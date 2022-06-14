The Area News

Police have been pleased with the rate of crime over the Sikh games weekend despite concerns over the number of people

Updated June 14 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
Police pleased with Sikh games weekend

Griffith police were pleased with a quieter weekend, despite understandable concerns with the thousands of visitors Griffith hosts over the long weekend.

