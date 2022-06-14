The Area News

Griffith Regional Art Gallery Coordinator Ray Wholohan will be leading an artistic session guided by music

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 14 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan will be leading a class on music and art. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Get your favourite record spinning and your brushes clean, as an open session combining music and art is coming to the Griffith Regional Art Gallery on June 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.