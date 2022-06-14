Get your favourite record spinning and your brushes clean, as an open session combining music and art is coming to the Griffith Regional Art Gallery on June 17.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan will be leading a class in music and art, coming hot off the heels of 'Audio Visions.'
Audio Visions was this year's community art exhibition, combining all things audio and artistic to create a program full of multi-disciplinary art forms. The class will act as an almost perfect transition from the community exhibition to the next stage of the gallery's year long 'Vibrant' program - the currently-running open sessions.
Mr Wholohan has long been interested in combining music and art, inspired by some of his own favourite artists like Piet Mondrian.
"Let your ears be the source of creativity for artworks inspired by your favourite pieces of music. Because art and music are the epitome of creativity," he said.
The upcoming session will be held on June 17 at the gallery, beginning at 6pm on the dot and is open to those aged 16 or above. Materials will be supplied, along with a 'light supper' and wine. Tickets are available for a $20 fee.
Following Mr Wholohan's class, another gallery worker will be beginning her own classes. Programs officer Melanie Toscan has a degree in visual arts and majored in textile art so will be putting her skill to good use as she leads the community through the basics of felting, embroidering and textile art.
The textile sessions will start on June 29 and will encompass two sessions.
More information and tickets to the sessions are available at the gallery's website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
