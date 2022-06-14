The Griffith under 15s has pulled off the perfect weekend to secure the division three title at the Senior State Titles.
The under 17s and 15s headed off Campbelltown and Camden to compete in the first event in two seasons.
The under 15s were able to make a flying start to the competition finishing the opening day with seven wins, including a nail-biting two-point win over Eurobodalla, who finished third, while also seeing off Southern Highlands 25-19.
The good times kept rolling for the 15s as they picked up five convincing wins on day two and looked determined to finish undefeated as they headed into their final round clash with local rivals Leeton.
It was a tense finish, but Griffith was able to come away with the win and with it the division three title thanks to a three-point victory.
The six-point win over Southern Highlands proved to be crucial as they finished just a win ahead of them at the end of the three days of play.
It was a tough return to the big stage for the under-17s.
They finished the first day with two wins and five defeats but rallied well on day two, picking up three wins, a draw and two defeats from their six games.
Day three saw them take on local rivals Barellan, who finished the competition in third, and it was the Barellan side who were able to come away with a 25-12 win.
Griffith finished day three with six defeats as they came home 16th.
