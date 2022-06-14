The Area News

Griffith's Under 15s take out Division Three title at Senior State Titles

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:38am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith under 15s has pulled off the perfect weekend to secure the division three title at the Senior State Titles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.