Race 8 was the final run of the Winter competition, and it seems no-one is keeping up with the Jones.
In the Long course Allan Jones was 1st followed by son Digby Jones while Digby's mum Bronwyn in 6th place recorded the fastest female time.
The winner of the competition trophy in both the Winter long and short course was a non-event.
Digby Jones and Jessica Dalton could have spent the afternoon on the lounge watching the football and still would have had to find a place on the mantlepiece to display a trophy.
It was a different story for the runner-up in both courses.
Going into race 8 John Farronato was 12 points ahead of Allan Jones.
Jones registering a PB gained 40 points while Farronato slightly off the pace captured 21 points giving Jones a 9-point lead.
The Winter competition is the only one where there is a winners and runner-up trophy, and we all know to what address they will both end up.
Going into the Short course the runner-up was between Peggy Carpenter on 148 points and Nate Mingay on 146 points.
Mingay came home in 4th place gaining 27 points just ahead of Carpenter in 5th place who collected 26 points. Carpenter was the runner up by the narrowest of margins.
In the long course Jai Kenny tried to run down Digby Jones in a sprint to the finish line. Kenny was a fraction of a second behind Jones.
4th was Tania Moore whose time improved by 7m 30s over the course of the competition. Malcolm Blake was 5th, then Bronwyn Jones the Croce's Lisa and Simon, followed by the rocket Aidan Fattore then a propeller driven John Farronato.
Thomas Callcut making his second appearance on the Hill was 1st home in the short course followed by Christian Callcut returning to the Hill after a 5-year gap.
3rd was the fastest female Ruby Kenny, then the fastest male on the day Nate Mingay followed by Peggy Carpenter, enjoying a relaxed run was Jessica Dalton 6th then setting a competition PB Elise Munro, mother and daughter Renae and Ella Savage and in 10th place Ema Munro.
Club President Ron Anson clocked up 5,000km of recorded running on the Hill.
As is the Feral custom at the end of a competition the club provides refreshments for all members.
Next week is the Solstice Cup and again there will be refreshments and a fire drum at the end of the run.
The Solstice Cup run commences with a mass start; however, runners are handicapped in the distance they must run.
