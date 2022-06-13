Last Wednesday, seventeen ladies played a Versus Par. Rose Alpen had the best score of the day with plus 1 and was the Division One winner. Runner up was Yvonne Couper with a score of minus 1.
Division Two winner was Diane Ellerton who carded minus 4 and Pat Pauling was the runner up with a score of minus 7. Balls went down to minus 7.
Seventeen women competed in the long weekend Saturday Stableford, once again low scores reflected the heavy course. Division One was won by Yvonne Couper with 31 points. One shot back was runner up Elizabeth Graham who carded 29 points.
In Division Two Karen Baratto had the best score of the day and was the winner with 34 points. Chris Cunial was the runner with 30 points.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday the competition will be a 4BBB Stroke and running in conjunction is the Women's Raffle Charity Day with proceeds donated to the Griffith Carevan. Tickets are $1 each and there are some great prizes.
