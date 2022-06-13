The Area News

Griffith Ladies golf report

By Annie Hicks
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:32am
Last Wednesday, seventeen ladies played a Versus Par. Rose Alpen had the best score of the day with plus 1 and was the Division One winner. Runner up was Yvonne Couper with a score of minus 1.

