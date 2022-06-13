The Area News

A local young agronomist has been awarded the Young Achiever award for her dedicated work in the cotton industry

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
WINNER: Emma Ayliffe was awarded the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year award for her work in bringing sustainability and efficiency in the region. PHOTO: Contributed

A young agronomist based here in Griffith has won a Young Achiever award for her dedicated work in the cotton industry.

Local News

