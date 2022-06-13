A young agronomist based here in Griffith has won a Young Achiever award for her dedicated work in the cotton industry.
The ADAMA Chris Lehmann Trust 'Young Cotton Achiever of the Year' award was dedicated to Emma Ayliffe at the Crop Consultants Australia dinner - after coming painfully close to a victory last year.
Miss Ayliffe is an experienced agronomist and owner of Summit Ag Services - a consulting firm. After several years in expanding the cotton industry through efficiency and sustainability, she received the Young Achiever award for her research.
Miss Ayliffe was particularly commended for her work in developing Xtend Flex, and her involvement in the Irrigation Research Extension Committee as an advisor and helping to design and manage trials. She also manages CRDC projects for whitefly.
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said that he was impressed with her new ideas and work ethic.
"Emma is showing how fresh ideas and hard work can benefit all the growers in her region and other regions," he said.
"I am particularly impressed with Emma's commitment to improving the social licence of cotton and that will have benefits for the country as more people hear how our cotton is among the world's best in quality and sustainability."
Ms Ayliffe said she was looking forward to helping encourage the next generation of young achievers.
"I was super excited, it is so nice to have the opportunity to be recognised for the hard work you do," she said.
"Just hoping to really utilise it as a platform to showcase people from outside the agriculture sector and the industry ... try and get the next generation of young achievers."
She added that she was pleased to see more women in agriculture being recognised for their contributions to the industry and was proud to see Summit Ag being recognised.
"It was pretty stiff competition against the other two finalists to be honest, so just to make top three was an incredible achievement for me - to take it out was like the icing on the cake."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
