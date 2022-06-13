Beelbangera Public School celebrated NAIDOC week in the first week of June, with a full week of Indigenous learning and arts.
Officially, NAIDOC week runs in the first week of July. This year, it will run from July 3 to July 10 however Beelbangera Public School bumped it up a month to celebrate reconciliation and learn more about Australia's Indigenous culture.
Sam Simpson, the Chaplain at the school, explained.
"It was just a great week to celebrate NAIDOC and bring the two schools together, really share in the culture," she said.
"It was really great, we had a whole week of NAIDOC celebrations. Maurice Goolagong guided kids in making their own artworks, he travelled here to help us."
Mr Goolagong is a Wiradjuri artist, born and raised in Hillston but now lives on the coast. A teacher managed to secure a visit from him throughout the week.
In addition, students were taught a whole range of skills throughout the week.
"The whole school got to participate in cooking with some quandong pikelets, they learnt about traditional music and instruments," said Miss Simpson.
They also learnt art, traditional Dreamtime stories and learnt some Indigenous games.
A central feature was the NAIDOC assembly on June 9, which brought another school in to join the celebrations. The MRHS Cultural Group came in to perform along with musician Damien Thorne and Allan McKenzie.
Finally, the three students who designed Beelbangera's central totem poles were officially thanked after the school was unable to honour them last year due to COVID-19.
Sione Tuaitave, Taleira Goolagong Williams and Kaiden Simpson designed the three totem poles last year.
"We acknowledged them this year, we weren't able to last year because of COVID-19 so it was nice," said Miss Simpson.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
