The men's final went the distance, but it was Griffith's Danny Dossetor who was able to come out on top on Monday afternoon.
Dossetor enjoyed a straight-set win to start the competition before coming back from a set down quarter-final in a tiebreaker before seeing off sixth seed Dylan White to progress through to the decider.
His opponent for the decider, Aiden Fitzgerald from Bendigo, came through with straight-set wins while only dropping two games on route to the semi-final showdown with the top seed Charlie Snow from Canberra.
Fitzgerald showed no signs of slowing down as he was able to take a 6-3, 6-4 win over Snow to head into the decider.
The third seed was able to take the first set in the final 6-3 before Dossetor found his feet in the second set to take it 7-5 to send the final into a tiebreaker.
Fitzgerald picked up the first three points in the tiebreaker, but once more Dossetor was able to fight back into the match, take the lead and eventually hold on to take the tiebreaker 10-6.
The two are no strangers to meeting at the end of competitions.
"We are both the same age, and we grew up playing against each other," Dossetor said.
"We played one year in the final, and I think he beat me when we were in our twenties."
The win on Monday afternoon is the 10th time that Dossetor has taken out the MIA Open and hinted that it might be his last.
"I don't play much anymore, so my highs are highs, and my lows are very low. I'll take any win that I can get," he said.
"I sort of wanted one more, so I might hang it up and let the kids play."
There was plenty of action at the Griffith Tennis Club over the long weekend for young and old, and Dossetor said it was great to see such strong numbers.
"It's awesome, we were expecting a lot less," he said.
"I think there were about 60 locals, which is great as well, which is probably the most that we have had for a while.
"We are also pretty lucky that we got some big groups from Bendigo, Albury always 20-odd, and Canberra as well, and that keeps the tournament going."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
