The Area News

Danny Dossetor claims 10th MIA Open after win against Aiden Fitzgerald

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The men's final went the distance, but it was Griffith's Danny Dossetor who was able to come out on top on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.