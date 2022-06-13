The continuing rain saw little run on the Griffith Golf Course for the 54 players who braved the wintery blast to contest Saturday's single stableford.
Bryan Trembath overcame the heavy going, playing off scratch handicap, he fired one under par 70 to take out A Grade with 37 points. He went out in two under par 34, carding birdies on the 4th, 5th, and 6th then came home in one under par 36, draining birdies on the 16th and 18th.
He had to survive a countback over Colin Woodcock who also carded 37 points, firing 74 off the stick, out in par 36, nailing birdies on the 4th and 6th, though he birdied the 12th, he slipped to three over par 38 on the countback nine.
Advertisement
The heavy course played havoc with the B Graders, Grant Keily taking the win with 33 points, 16 out and 17 home, draining a birdie on the 16th.
Owen Stubbs 31 points runner-up, recovered from only 13 points out to card 18 home, carding four pars on the day.
Nathan Lewis 37 points led all the C Graders home, carding six three pointers and a four-point par on the 18th, pushing Terry Greedy 35 points unto runner-up, looking a winner after carding 20 points out but crashed to only score 15 home with eight three-pointers on the day.
Trembath won the 4th pin, 7th Col Vearing, 8th Luke De Valentin, 11th Paul Josling, 11th Taolo Toru, 16th Tony McBride.
Conditions were not much better on Sunday for the 44 players who contested a medley single stableford.
Llisoni Koroi 35 points best in A Grade, Sim Tuitiviki 34 points runner-up. John F. Gale 37 points won B Grade over Jim Dickie 36 points.
Thomas Shannon carded the best score over the whole weekend, 41 points to win C Grade, Mas Oliver 37 points runner-up on a countback over Bruce McMaster 37 points.
The Club is looking to build a new golf cart storage shed which will include a provision to charge electric carts. The Board is seeking expressions of interest from members who may wish to take up a bay.
Players in the 4 BBB Matchplay are reminded the quarter-finals must be completed by this coming Sunday, June 19.
Contact the Pro Shop for details and entry for the Mens, Ladies and Junior golf clinics. Ring 69623742. With all the soft going on the course, all players are asked to pay more attention to the repair of green pitch marks and filling fairway divots.
RELATED
Today's and Saturday's events are both single stablefords, Sunday a medley versus par.
The early morning rain and freezing winds did not deter the 27 veterans who contested last Thursday single stableford, which was also the First Round of the Winter Cup. Only two grades.
John Gale 39 points won Div.1, Mike Catanzariti 34 points runner-up over John F. Gale and Skeet Milne 34 points. Alan King 37 points best in Div.2 on countback over Ray Mead 37 points.
Pins to Peter Henderson 4th, Martin Sweeney 7th, Ray Mead 8th. Another single stableford tomorrow.
Advertisement
There were 36 players in a two-grade single stroke last Wednesday.
Tiuru Phillip 67 nett, 73 off the stick won Div. 1, Jason Magoci 71 nett, 72 scratch runner-up.
Apprentice Greenkeeper Broden Spencer 73 nett won Div.2, Cam Woodside 74 nett runner-up. Gavin Brady won the 16th pin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.