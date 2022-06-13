The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated June 13 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:35am
The continuing rain saw little run on the Griffith Golf Course for the 54 players who braved the wintery blast to contest Saturday's single stableford.

