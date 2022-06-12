Yoogali SC was their own worst enemy on Sunday afternoon when they fell 2-0 to Tuggeranong United at Solar Mad Stadium.
Tuggeranong pushed hard and went close to opening the scoring with a free-kick, but Michael DePaoli was able to turn the shot around the post.
Coming out from the back was proving troublesome for the home side, and Tuggeranong was able to capitalise as, after a poor clearance from Luke Pandolfo, United went on the offensive and found their way past DePaoli.
Distribution continued to be an issue for the remainder of the first half and almost went down by two just before halftime, but the United shot cannoned off the crossbar.
Coach Sante Donadel was left frustrated by his side's performance in the first half.
"The first half was ridiculous. We were just passing the ball to them," he said.
"Our completed passes were terrible today, and that is what killed us. When we held the ball, we looked like we would be in the game.
"They put a lot of pressure on us, but there were easy passes that were being missed."
Yoogali were able to make a better start to the second half as they won a free-kick just outside the box, but Isaac Donadel couldn't keep his shot down.
Just after the hour mark, Tuggeranong was able to double their lead as after a penalty was given away by Kolby Seers, United was able to convert from the spot.
It was almost three, but after a shot rebounded off the post, Mohammad Jawad was able to clear the ball off the line to keep his side in with a chance.
Yoogali pushed to find a goal in the dying stages, and after Will Piva was able to chase down a long ball, Isaac Donadel was found at the top of the box, but his shot went just over the crossbar with the last kick of the game.
Another concern to come out of the game was an injury to Joey Preece after hyperextending his knee midway through the second half.
"Hopefully, he will be right for next week because we can't afford any more injuries," Donadel said.
It was a more successful day for the under 23s, who were able to come away with their first win in three games, coming away with a 1-0 win thanks to a strike from Oscar Knight.
