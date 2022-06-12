"It was pretty stressful there late in the game. I don't think we played particularly well to start the match off. It was pretty frustrating. I thought after our first error with the intercept we worked really hard to accumulate some points and scored a good try through Maxy Gay, to give that back was really frustrating. I was really proud of the way the guys ground out the first half, they were pragmatic with the ball, kicked a couple of penalty goals and kept the scoreboard going.

