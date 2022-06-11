Griffith FC was able to pick up three vital points in the under 14s National Premier League Boys competition when they played host to Gungahlin United at Solar Mad Stadium on Saturday.
Gungahlin came into the game on top of the ladder while Griffith FC was looking for the victory to maintain their position in the top four.
It was a tightly contested first half with both sides able to create chances but were unable to make the breakthrough in the first 35 minutes with the score locked at nil-all.
Griffith FC was able to make a strong start to the second half and soon won a free kick in a dangerous position.
Christian Dall'est stepped up to the dead ball and was able to let fly with a strike that looped over the Gungahlin keeper and dipped under the bar to give Griffith a 1-0 lead.
Gungahlin pushed for a leveller, and while they were able to break through a couple of times, Jack Johns remained unbeaten and the Griffith side help on to take a 1-0 victory.
It was a high scoring in the under 13s clash as the undefeated Gungahlin United side took on a Griffith side looking to stay in the hunt for a top-two position.
Griffith was able to strike first with Jagvir Sandhu able to place the ball into the back of the net and give his side the lead after just nine minutes.
It was short-lived as the Gungahlin side was able to get back level in the 17th minute before Griffith FC got on a roll.
Jonah Serafin had a massive 10 minutes, starting with a goal in the 22 minutes.
The young forward scored another two in quick succession, including a wonderful free-kick that looped over the United keeper and into the back of the net to see Griffith take a 4-1 lead into the break.
Gungahlin needed to start the second half strong and was able to do just that as they scored four goals in half an hour to take a 5-4 lead with just five minutes remaining.
Having let their three-goal lead slip, Griffith FC pushed to find a late equaliser, and they were able to do just that, with Beau Wikitera finding the back of the net in the final minute to see Griffith take the first points off Gungahlin with a 5-all draw.
The under 16s picked up a 3-0 forfeit win.
