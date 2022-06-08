SOUTHERN Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) leaders Wagga City and Ag College dominate the men's representative squad for this weekend's Brumbies Provincial Championship.
Wagga City and Ag College will both each provide five players in the starting 15 for SIRU's title defence at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Despite what has been a difficult season for the Dianas, there are two representatives in the women's side with Amie Fazekas and Emily Wright impressing enough at the trials last weekend to gain selection while Cornelia Tanielu, Ameila Lolotonga, Vanessa Richards, Veronica Seukeni and Fapiola Uoifalelahi from the Griffith Blacks were selected.
While there are no Phantoms in the men's side there is some MIA representation with Griffith Blacks' Andries DeMeyer, Blake Theunissen and Talilotu Uoifalelahi selected in the men's side.
Two-time Bill Castle Medal winner Liam Krautz will captain the men's team, who will take on South Coast-Monaro at 3.30pm.
The women play beforehand at 1.45pm.
Men's team
1. Alex Meades (Ag College), 2. Adam Mokotupu (Wagga City), 3. Thomas Blanch (Wagga City), 4. Bernard Ricketts (Ag College), 5. Jacob Nielsen (Wagga City), 6. Andries De Meyer (Griffith), 7. Liam Krautz (c) (CSU), 8. Alex Farquhar (Ag College), 9. Joshua Gemmell (Waratahs), 10. Anthony Taylor (Ag College), 11. John Vakatalai (Wagga City), 12. Sam Carwadine (Ag College), 13. Noa Rabici (Wagga City), 14. Vincent Wise (Tumut), 15. Lachie Day (Waratahs); 16. Patrick Lemmich (Ag College), 17. Talilotu Uoifalelahi (Griffith), 18. Blake Theunissen (Griffith), 19. Tasman Kuhn (Ag College), 20. Connor Swann (Tumut), 21. Sam Trood (Wagga City), 22. Tully Macpherson-Peacock (Albury-Wodonga), 23. Max Gay (Ag College)
Women's team
1 Cornelia Tanielu (Griffith), 2. Harriet Elleman (c) (Waratahs), 3. Amy Hart (Waratahs), 4. Ivy Merlehan (CSU), 5. Jessica Simpson (Wagga City), 6. Yolanda Forsyth (Waratahs), 7. Kaitlyn McKay (Albury-Wodonga), 8. Fapiola Uoifalelahi (Griffith), 9. Holly Stephens (Waratahs), 10. Amelia Lolotonga (Griffith), 11. Emily Wright (Leeton), 12. Kymberley Brain (Albury-Wodonga), 13. Megan Seis (Ag College), 14. Dana Seward (CSU), 15. Megan Pearson (Waratahs); 16. Amie Fazekas (Leeton), 17. Veronica Seukeni (Griffith), 18. Ulamila Kuboutawa (Waratahs), 19. Vanessa Richards (Griffith), 20. Georgia Jackson (Ag College), 21. Katherine Pevere (Wagga City), 22. Alice White (Albury-Wodonga), 23. Chloe Holgate (Wagga City)
