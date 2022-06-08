Fresh off the bye due to the Capital Football Australia Cup qualifying final last weekend, Yoogali SC will return to action this weekend when they take on Tuggeranong United.
It will be another tough test at home as they take on a Tuggeranong side who are currently sitting at the top of the ladder, having only dropped one game so far this season.
Advertisement
The Yoogali side had found some form in recent weeks with a win against ANU FC last time out, coach Sante Donadel knows there is still plenty of room for improvement.
"It is good that we have played well four games in a row, but we have scored and defended a lot better in the last two game," he said.
"Hopefully, this week, if we get those chances, we are able to put them away."
RELATED
The Yoogali SC coach feels a change up at training has led to the change of fortune in recent weeks.
"We changed up our training a little bit to work on our transition from attack to defence, and we have been working on that a lot," he said,
"I think the players are just getting more confident, and individually I think they are playing better. Our problem at the start of the year was that individually we weren't playing good enough, let alone as a team."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.