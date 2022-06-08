The Area News

Griffith Swans enjoy perfect weekend against Coolamon in RFL Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:59am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans A graders were able to bounce back from their second defeat of the season with a commanding display against Coolamon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.