The Griffith Swans A graders were able to bounce back from their second defeat of the season with a commanding display against Coolamon.
The Swans were able to make a fast start which, according to assistant coach Carolyn Burgess was the difference from their last time out defeat to Wagga Tigers.
The Swans side took a 22-14 lead into halftime, and Markala Johnston and Jenna Richards continued their strong day in the shooting circle to see the Swans push their lead out to 11 points.
Advertisement
The hard work off the ball was forcing plenty of turnovers, and the Swans were able to capitalise with Richards scoring 10 points in the final quarter to help the Swans come away with a 53-39 victory.
"Everyone was really solid all through the court," Burgess said.
"They have been working on one on one defence, and that showed. The shooters shot well as well, so we were just strong all over."
The win sees the Swans sitting in equal third, fourth on percentage, with Wagga Tigers and Burgess is happy with how the season has progressed with one game before the halfway mark of the season.
"A lot of the juniors have been playing up in seniors, so that is good experience for them, and that is why A reserve has been so strong," she said.
"We have a lot of depth."
It was a perfect weekend across the court for the Swans, with the other four grades also able to come away with victories against the Hoppers.
The aforementioned A reserve side continued their strong start of the season to be in the three-way fight for first after coming away with a 53-39 victory, which is their sixth win of the season.
It is shaping up as a tight race for a top-three position in A reserve, with Mangoplah CUE and Wagga Tigers joining the Swans on six wins so far this season, while Turvey Park is just one win further back.
RELATED
B grade was able to bounce back from a last time out defeat at the hand of the Tigers with a convincing 44-14 win over Coolamon.
The win sees the Swans sitting three points behind third-placed Tigers while they are three points ahead of GGGM Lions in sixth.
The C Graders have opened their account for the 2022 season with a 38-19 victory over the Hoppers, who have endured a similarly difficult start to the season. They find themselves nine points outside of the top five, so their final hopes aren't dashed but would need to make a strong run in the second half of the season.
Finally, the Swans were able to hold on in a nail-biter against Coolamon to take a 26-25 victory to move into equal fifth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.