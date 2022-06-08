The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Winter Race Seven

By Ron Anson
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:59am, first published 4:24am
All sparkles for Bronwyn Jones who reached the Feral milestone of 2,000km of recorded running on the "Hill". Jones joined the club in July 2010, and it has taken 12 years to achieve this milestone. Congratulations Bronwyn.

