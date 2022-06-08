All sparkles for Bronwyn Jones who reached the Feral milestone of 2,000km of recorded running on the "Hill". Jones joined the club in July 2010, and it has taken 12 years to achieve this milestone. Congratulations Bronwyn.
No sparkles but plenty of sparks for race director Moreno Chiappin. With a handicap of 14 minutes Moreno set off in fine weather, how was he to know there would be a sprinkle of rain while he was on course, the result of which was a computer melt down. Seems water and sophisticated technology don't mix.
Saturday's results were like a tangled ball of string. It took some time to sort things out and even now we are less than 100% sure of the official results. Thank you, Moreno, for dealing with this glitch.
Setting a cracking pace of 4m8s/km Jai Kenny crossed the long course line 1st. Then came Maggie Croce and Tania Moore. Moore is feeling confident and has decided to tempt the Half Marathon on the 26th June in a team with Georgia Grimmond.
Digby Jones in 4th place cemented his lead in the long course competition and has sufficient points that he could take the weekend off and still claim the trophy. Mark Andreazza in 5th place registered a PB of 4m13 /km.
Mr Simpson I am pleased to report that Lachlan Date chose to take it easy this week registering a net time of 33m 14s well short of his PB.
I might add that he also made his debut in setting up for the run. The weather has been unkind of late and most of the walkers chose the short course.
Welcome Myles Bunn on your first "Hill" event. Other walkers / gentle runners included Lorraine Maxwell, Vicki Romeo Emma Munro, Juliana Provera, Michelle Signor, Lynette Kenny, Ivan Gesuale, Liz Hancock, Val Centofanti, Judith Cimador, Anna Gesuale, Anne Bortolin, Rita Fascianelli-McIvor and Elizabeth Bunn.
Tony Gullo with a net time of 15m 35s was first home in the short course followed by Connor Moore, Ruby Kenny then Nate Mingay and returning after a 5-week absence Taylor Morrell.
Jessica Dalton was 7th, but with a 52-point margin to her next rival in the point score has captured the short course trophy for the 2022-2023 season.
The Feral committee met on Monday evening and approved membership of 8 new members. From the Bunn family welcome to Myles, Max, Hugo, Freddie, Charlie, Elizabeth and from the Callcut family Thomas and Nicholas.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
