After two years of waiting, Griffith Netball representative teams will take centre stage in Sydney for the Senior State Titles.
Alyssa McCann, Kayla Clements, Ella Gaske, Bobbie Poole, Isabella Feltracco, Juliet DeMarco, Isabella Cavallaro, Tahlia Quinn, and Charlie Scott will from the under 15s side, coached by Heidi Campbell and Markala Johnston and will compete in division three.
Advertisement
Abby Horton, Adelaide Meline, Megan Lonsdale, Jordan Bartholomew, Chloe Miles, Clancy Ryan, Sophie Scalora, Charlee King and Molly Gilmour will take to the court as the under 17s side coached by Jasmine Boyland and Alyssa Quinn, competing in division two.
The under 17s achieved good results at the Riverina Regional League held in Wagga in March as they finished third behind Barellan and Wagga Wagga.
RELATED
Both sides have been putting in plenty of training in the lead up to the first state titles in two years, having been on the court for the past seven months in preparation for this weekend.
The under 15s will start their competition up against Great Lakes on Saturday and will round out their competition with a local derby against Leeton on Monday.
The 17s will start their competition against Kurri Kurri, while their local derby against Barellan will take place on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.