As part of a crackdown on organised crime, the AFP named Griffith as a regional hotspot

Updated June 8 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:00am
TOP COP: Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan mentioned Griffith specifically as a regional hotspot with 'Ndrangheta connections. PHOTO: Contributed

Hot off the heels of Operation Ironside, the Australian Federal Police are cracking down on organised crime syndicates and have pointed to Griffith as a hotspot.

