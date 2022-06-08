Griffith's premier shopping centre will be holding a monthly "Market Day" for those running home businesses to come and show off their products - as well as providing something to do for consumers.
The days will kick off every third Saturday of the month, beginning on July 16. Small business owners are being invited to come and set up temporary stalls, testing the waters of a permanent kiosk or space.
Larissa Panazzolo, a real estate agent representing Griffith Central, said that there would be a number of benefits to holding a stall.
"It's that physical presence. You don't get the foot traffic if you're only online - if you're walking around, you can feel and touch the products."
The idea for a market day came from a number of people wanting to set up temporary stalls.
"We had some people make suggestions, and we had some home-based businesses wanting to set up little stalls within the centre but they didn't want a permanent basis. We thought if we do this once a month, they get a taste of what it's like having a stall in the centre."
"If they want to do something more permanent, then we might look at opening up one of the shops like a co-op sort of thing. We'll see how the market goes first, and go from there."
To open up a stall, there is a fee of $10, but Ms Panazzolo said that 100 percent of proceeds would be going to Can Assist Griffith.
"There's been quite a lot of interest. We're doing it for charity, so that's always a good motivator."
Existing shop owners have been excited to see the market come to fruition as well. The Italian Fresh Mercato will be offering free coffee on the day, and other stores have been excited to take part in their own ways.
Krish Brahmbhatt, the manager at the Italian Fresh Mercato, said that Griffith was 'in for a treat.'
"It's a great concept," he said.
"It's mainly to put the word out there. You wait, this is just the beginning ... I just want to put it out there that hey, come in."
Stallholders can register interest and find out more by contacting manager@griffithcentral.com, and consumers can enjoy the inaugural market on July 16.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
