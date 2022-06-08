The Area News

Griffith Central will be holding a regular 'Market Day' every month from mid-July

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:10am, first published 3:00am
COFFEE PEDDLERS: The team from the Italian Fresh Mercato will be providing coffee for market-goers on the day. Left to right, Kate Turner, Michelle Cocilova, Juanita Simpson and Krish Brahmbhatt. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Griffith's premier shopping centre will be holding a monthly "Market Day" for those running home businesses to come and show off their products - as well as providing something to do for consumers.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

