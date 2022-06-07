All roads will lead to Sydney this weekend for the Barellan District Netball Association under 15s and 17s side for the Senior State Titles.
The Barellan sides have always performed strongly at the state titles, and after a two-year wait with the 2020 and 2021 tournaments both cancelled due to COVID, the long wait is finally over.
Advertisement
The under 15s side has performed well in the lead-up, and coach Carolyn Burgess is looking forward to seeing how the side fairs this weekend.
The side was able to pick up a third-place finish at thethe Wagga Carnival in division two after only losing one game in division two, which will be where they will compete this weekend.
The side was also able to reach the finals at a gala day in Wangaratta and went undefeated at the Forbes Carnival.
The under 17s side had also been preparing well with some positive results from trial games along with Metro and Regional Carnivals.
The girls performed well in Liverpool, and the improvement and determination of each girl was noticed by coach Georgia Fuller.
RELATED
"It was pleasing to see the girls respond the way they did, we had some tough games, and they were challenged and played well together," Fuller said.
The side finished fifth in Liverpool, and them backed up that performance with a third-place finish in Wagga, only losing to Young opens and Wagga under 17s.
It has been a good year so far for Barellan Netball, with Abbey Fedrigo, Marnie Grintell, Jasmin Gilmour, and Tess Henley picked in the 2022 Riverina Team for Regional State Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.