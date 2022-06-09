Sikh culture showcased Advertising Feature

Connected: The Tournament brings together people from across the country. Pictured are some of the 2019 winners. Photo: Supplied

Bringing people together, honouring the past, competing in a range of sports and sharing cultural values and food is what the Shaheedi Tournament is all about.

"The Tournament provides an opportunity for people living in cities to visit Griffith and enjoy the hospitality provided by the local community," Shaheedi Tournament organiser Harpreet Singh said.

"It brings the entire Griffith community together and allows us to exchange cultural values."

And what better way to share culture than through food?

Dedicated volunteers meet at the Sikh Temple at 2am both mornings to prepare a huge amount of food which is served over the two days.

The volunteers use more than 1000 kilograms of flour, 500 kilograms of rice and a pallet of cooking oil to prepare the food.

There's also more than 1000 kilograms of sweets prepared and served.

"Free fresh food is served to all, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks are served all day," Harpreet said.

Market stalls will also be offering Indian dress, jewellery, books and other household items.

Stallholders are a mix of local businesses and businesses from Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

This year's Shaheedi Tournament will be held on June 11 and 12 at the Ted Scobie Oval and West End Stadium.

The 24th Tournament will host more than 64 teams with between 15,000 and 20,000 spectators expected to attend from across the country and overseas.

Thoughts are already turning to the 2023 event with plans to add cricket and hockey. Hockey will be played at the West End Oval on the new hockey turf pitch which will be complete in August this year.

More sports could also be added in the future provided more accommodation could be made available in the region.

The event cost is between $110,000 to 120,000 with the funds raised through grants, donations and fundraising. It's estimated the event injects $3 million into the local economy.