Sacrifice honoured by the Shaheedi Tournament

The Shaheedi Tournament is held in the memory and honour of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Sikh faith and Sikh values of life.

"This is the only tournament in the world that is dedicated to the martyrs of the Sikh faith and it is world famous," Shaheedi Tournament organiser Harpreet Singh said.

"The tournament brings people together from all over Australia and the world, to acknowledge what these brave men and women have done for Sikh faith and our culture."

The first Shaheedi Tournament was held in 1995 at the Henderson Oval in Yoogali.

The event ran for half a day, featured two sports, Kabbadi and tug-of-war, with two or three teams playing in each and attracted less than 100 people.

The most recent Tournament, held before the pandemic in 2019, featured eight sports, more than 40 teams and attracted more than 15,000 people from across Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

It's estimated that this event injected $3 million into the local economy.

"All these visitors stayed in Griffith and surrounding towns as far as Wagga Wagga and contributed to the local economy and tourism industry," Harpreet said.