It was a cool and gloomy morning for the latest round of the Griffith Netball Association season at Jubilee Oval on Saturday.
The Area News was there to capture the action from the 11am timeslot games.
In the under 8s and 9s, SGO Little Angels took on Dal Broi Diamonds while it was a tussle of two of the top three sides in the 12s and 13s when Super Wash Stars took on Griffith Lightning.
In the 10s and 11s, Hot Shots took on Stars in a top of the table clash with Benny Mahon Construction looking to keep pace with the leaders when they took on Little Flavourtech Firebirds.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
