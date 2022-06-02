The Area News

A film exploring immigration and country Australia, filmed right here on the Murray, will hit Griffith cinemas

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAIN STREET: A shot from Tocumwal filmmaker Aaron Wilson's new piece 'Little Tornadoes'. PHOTO: Contributed

An Australian film focusing on the story of Italian migration to rural Australia will hit cinemas, written and directed by a Tocumwal local.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.