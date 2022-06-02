An Australian film focusing on the story of Italian migration to rural Australia will hit cinemas, written and directed by a Tocumwal local.
'Little Tornadoes,' a film exploring immigration and the struggles to find your place in a new country, was written and directed by Aaron Wilson - a Tocumwal local channeling his own memories of growing up in a small community.
Advertisement
Little Tornadoes is set in 1971, and tells the story of newly-single father-of-two Leo trying to adapt to change. At the same time, new immigrant and recent widow Maria is trying to find her place in a new land.
The film, set in 1971 and filmed on the Murray between Cobram and Tocumwal, explores country Australia, family, and the migrant experience.
Described as "a portrait of a country at a turning point, and the human desire for connection", it distils the many upheavals seen in 1970s Australia.
The film was co-written by Christos Tsiolkas, best known for The Slap, and stars Mark Leonard Winter as Leo and Silvia Colloca as Maria. Sticking close to home, the director of photography Stefan Duscio is from Cobram.
Mr Wilson said he always wanted to tell stories.
"I have always wanted to tell stories. In this film, I wanted to explore the idea of what it may have been like for an Italian migrant to come to rural Australia.
"I also wanted to talk about the impact trauma has on generations of families," he said.
Mr Wilson's first film Canopy, set in World War II, examined the trauma that can come from war - with Little Tornadoes, he is set to explore how it can transform into generational trauma.
It's thought that Little Tornadoes will be the second film in a trilogy, with the third to come soon.
Little Tornadoes is currently enjoying a time-limited screening at Griffith City Cinemas. Showtimes and tickets are available online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.