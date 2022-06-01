Bragging rights will go on the line in the Shire as Yanco-Wamoon plays host to Leeton on Sunday afternoon.
It is a case of two sides facing off at opposite ends of the ladder, and Leeton will look to continue their rebound after their first defeat of the season while the Hawks continue to look for their first win of the season.
Greens coach Hayden Philp knows they can't take the Hawks lightly.
"It's probably not the rivalry that we used to have, but there is nothing better than beating the old cross-town rivals," he said
"They will be out to knock us off, so I just want the boys to perform on the day and play simple footy."
Meanwhile, the Waratahs will make the trip to Hay with both sides looking to bounce back from losses last weekend.
A win for the Waratahs will see them keeping pace with the top three sides, while the two points for Hay could see them just into the top five.
Finally, West Wyalong will face their 'local' rivals TLU Sharks, at Ron Crowe Oval.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
