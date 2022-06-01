After three years of waiting, the weekend has finally arrived when the Black and Whites will be able to celebrate their centenary.
Originally slated for 2020, with no Group 20 competition played, it was pushed back to 2021 before COVID once again saw the festivities put on hold until 2022.
The time has come for the celebration to take place, and the headline of the weekend will see the Black and Whites take on local rivals Yenda at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
Black and Whites' co-coach Andrew Lavaka is looking forward to be able to celebrate the anniversary of the club.
"I think it is a great thing that we are able to get it done this time around," he said.
"We have been waiting to celebrate our 100th year for three seasons now."
It will be a massive day of footballing action with not only five grades of seniors in action, starting with the under 16s, but also seeing the Panthers in action against the Blueheelers in Group 20 juniors.
"It is going to be a massive day of footy," he said.
"It will be great to have a crowd down there. That is what footy is all about, it's about bringing everyone together."
The Black and Whites are coming into the game off the back of three straight victories and will be looking to continue that form as they strive to find consistency in their squad.
"'I'm overall pretty happy with the players and how we have performed so far this season," he said.
"The boys have been putting in week in, week out, but there is also still room for improvement.
"We have had a few injuries and have had to cover those positions, but as a coach you want to have the same 13 on the paddock week in week out. It's now just about finding that consistency."
The Yenda side is also coming into the game off the back of three wins, and Lavaka knows his side will need to look out for the young squad.
"There are some great young players there, and they play off the back of energy.
"We just have to be warry of those areas, once they get momentum, they can be hard to stop."
Senior action will get underway with the under 16s at 10.45am with firsts to round out the day at 3.05pm.
