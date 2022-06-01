Hanwood will head to Wagga for the fifth time in eight weeks as they look to take their undefeated streak into the general bye.
This weekend will see the Hanwood side take on Henwood Park, and much like last week, their preparation has been hampered somewhat.
The combination of sprinklers and heavy rain on Monday meant they were unable to train on either ground at Hanwood Oval and coach Jason Bertacco wasn't sure if they'd get their normal session in on Thursday.
Add to that the five injuries pick up across the Pascoe Cup and Gardiner Shield sides, and the preparation for the trip to Henwood Park has been a little difficult.
Bertacco won't be using that as an excuse heading into the weekend.
"We know that we are going to have the three boys that got hurt on the weekend are 100 per cent out, and then there were two from reserve grade got hurt as well," he said.
" So we will be five down injury-wise, and we could be another couple down due to other commitments. Again it will be backs against the wall, so we will work out our squads and player movements."
Dem Torino (groin), James Stockwell (ankle) and Jordan Bellato (shoulder) all look set for at least a couple of weeks on the sideline, according to the Hanwood coach.
"All three of them are looking at three to five weeks at this stage," he said.
"Fingers crossed it is the three-week barrier which with the general bye coming up, they might be right after that."
The prolonged period on the road to start the season also isn't going to be used as an excuse with Bertacco taking the philosophical approach.
"We enjoyed the two home games while we could. We got the wins in those two games, then we have this one coming up, and then we have the week off with the long week," he said.
"We know this is part and parcel of playing in Wagga that we have to do a fair few road trips, so we just have to get the job done.
We know that we have a fair chunk of the away trips out of the way. We just have to come out of them with a positive mindset."
Bertacco isn't too sure what to expect from their opponents this weekend, having been told they have been a bit hit and miss so far this season.
"One week they are on fire and move the ball well and are untouchable, and then another week apparently against Leeton, they couldn't string a pass together," he said.
"We have played them a lot in the past three years, and they are a big club that plays finals, so we expect them to be pretty pumped up after last week's result for them."
