New reforms to simplify and strengthen the laws surrounding sexual consent have come into effect, setting clearer boundaries and clarifying grey areas in pre-existing laws.
The new laws aim to make it clearer that all sexual activity requires verbal or physical consent and that it should be mutual and ongoing.
"These laws set clearer boundaries for consensual sex, reinforce the basic principle of common decency that consent is a free choice involving mutual and ongoing communication, and reinforce that consent should not be presumed," Attorney General Mark Speakman said.
"The consent reforms are not just about holding perpetrators to account, but changing social behaviour with clearer rules of engagement to drive down the rate of sexual assaults," he said.
Kirrilly Salvestro, from the Linking Communities Network, said that it was a good step forward to addressing cultural issues and will hopefully make the legal process easier for sexual assault survivors.
"It has to be an absolute positive for the state and everyone," she said.
"Hopefully it will make it easier for victims of sexual assault - it'll be clearer for judges and juries when someone does say they've been raped and it will be clearer to understand what rape is ... it's always traumatic for victims of sexual assault to go through the process and historically, it hasn't always gone very well."
Ms Salvestro added that while the legal framework has taken a step, attitudes take longer and misunderstandings will likely persist for some time.
"It'll take a fair bit of time for the court and justice system to catch up and - particularly if a person has been drinking or is under the effect of drugs - community attitudes will take a while but this is a positive step."
"I think of the importance of the education campaigns and early intervention in schools - right from primary school, they are understanding what consent is and I think the government should be funding those programs."
She hoped to see similar reforms at a national level in the future, noting that while consistency across the state is helpful, 'consent' might legally mean something different in Victoria, for example.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
