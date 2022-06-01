After their heaviest defeat in recent memory, the Griffith Swans will return home this weekend, looking to restore some pride.
It won't be an easy task against a Coolamon side who is building as one of the top sides in the Riverina Football League for 2021.
Advertisement
The Rovers have only lost once this season to GGGM Lions back in round two, and are coming into the game after putting on a footballing clinic against Leeton-Whitton, which saw them come away with a 122-point win which saw them concede just three points.
Outside of last week's performance against the Tigers, the Swans have been able to match it with the top sides in the competition, but their ability to perform consistently has been their downfall.
RELATED
They will need to put the damage of the Tigers clash behind them if they are to avoid another heavy defeat this weekend heading into the general bye over the June long weekend.
The action will get underway at 10.30am as the under 17.5s looks to continue their strong start.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.