Murrumbidgee Quilter's Club have completed a hefty task to help Pioneer Lodge nursing home residents feel more comfortable by sewing and donating 42 brand new quilts.
The Griffith-based club conceived the idea to donate to nursing homes in February and have since been working tirelessly to produce all manner of colourful and decorative quilts.
Advertisement
The completed works were finished on Monday night and will be delivered to the Pioneer Lodge within the next fortnight.
Club president Judy Lodding said her members were always looking to give back to the community, particularly those living in nursing homes.
"The ladies felt people at nursing homes needed something homely, something they could have comfort with," Mrs Lodding said.
"I think a quilt brings back memories, with its colours and designs. It makes their rooms a little more homely."
READ MORE
Mrs Lodding also said the quilts were for more than just physical comfort.
"There's some people in there that don't have family come in and we wanted them to know somebody cares about them," she said.
"They really appreciated it."
The club president said her group of 26 keen sewers were now working on providing quilts for other nursing homes in the area, including Uniting Griffith and Scalabrini Village.
Given one intricate and sturdy quilt takes two to four weeks to complete, Mrs Lodding said the items wouldn't be completed until March next year, around the same time as the club's biannual exhibition.
That hasn't stopped Murrumbidgee Quilter's Club members from embracing the challenge.
"We love to sew and quilting is our little retreat," Mrs Lodding said. "The ladies love to give back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.