The Griffith Swans under 17s netball side were able to close the gap to the top five with their second win of the season after a successful trip to Wagga to take on the Tigers.
The Swans were sitting just behind the Wagga side heading into the weekend, and the 39-14 win has allowed them to leapfrog them into sixth position.
The win means they are now just a win behind Narrandera in fifth place.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Swans' A grade fell to a 45-25 defeat at the hands of the Tigers.
The Swans gave a debut for Bessie Taipaleti and were once again without coach Georgia Fuller as the Griffith side fell to their second loss of the season. the defeat sees the Swans fall to fourth with Wagga and GGGM Lions leapfrogging them.
The young A reserve side was able to continue their strong start to the season with a 45-40 win over the Tigers.
RELATED
Heading into last weekend, the Tigers were undefeated, but with the Swans ending that, there is now a three-way tie for second with the Swans, Tigers and Turvey Park locked at 10 points, a win behind Mangoplah CUE.
The B graders have fallen to their second defeat of the season after a 37-33 loss to the Tigers, which sees them sitting in fourth, three points behind the Wagga side.
The tough season for the C graders has continued as their search for the first win of the season continues as they fell to a 47-23 defeat.
This weekend could be a chance for the C graders to end that run as the Swans play host to Coolamon.
The action starts with the under 17s clash at 9am at Exies Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.