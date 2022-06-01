The Area News

Griffith Swans suffer mixed results against Wagga Tigers

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:51am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans under 17s netball side were able to close the gap to the top five with their second win of the season after a successful trip to Wagga to take on the Tigers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.