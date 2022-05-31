Westend Stadium is approaching it's long-awaited completion date, scheduled to be ready in just a few months and opening in time for Summer.
The opening will be the culmination of 18 months of work, and cement Griffith as a sporting hub with the stadium including seven netball courts, seven basketball courts with seating for over 1000 people, a synthetic track and a completely new grandstand.
Advertisement
The stadium will represent a $31 million dollar investment into sport for the city, funded through the Federal Building Better Regions Fund, the state government's Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund and an investment of $16 million from Council's own bank account.
After a long wait, the stadium is now expected to be completed by the end of July and ready for occupation in mid-August.
RELATED
Councillor Laurie Testoni, who also serves as the Chairman of the Griffith Sports Council, was excited to usher in the sporting events for the stadium.
"We hope to have a grand opening for it, once we get an actual occupation date and know a few more things," Cr Testoni said.
"Griffith Basketball has secured the John Davison Country Jamboree, The southern one, that'll be about 150 Under-12s coming to Griffith for four days over October. It'll be one of the first to take place in the stadium."
READ MORE
"Can't wait for it to get going actually - it's been in the wind for the last 15-odd years."
He emphasised the series of grants and more than a bit of luck needed to secure such a big project.
"We've been very lucky to get this and the sporting precinct in particular. It's a major project but it's gonna be here - we'd just like it to stop raining so we can finish it," he joked.
The Westend Stadium will be by no means the end of investment in Griffith's sporting life, but will probably be by far the largest in quite a while. Cr Testoni said the next steps would be projects for passive use - activities that don't require prepared facilities.
Of course, with money tight, it all comes down to budget.
"It all depends on grants - what's available and what comes our way," finished Cr Testoni.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.