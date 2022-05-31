The Area News

After eighteen months of development, Griffith's next big sporting centre is almost ready

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:30am
ENTRY: Westend Sports Stadium is just about complete, with workers putting the finishing touches on over the next few weeks. PHOTO: Contributed

Westend Stadium is approaching it's long-awaited completion date, scheduled to be ready in just a few months and opening in time for Summer.

