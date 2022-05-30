Multiple break-and-enters over weekend thwarted

A series of break and enters were stopped over the weekend, as potential thieves or ransackers were scared off from their targets by proactive neighbours and police.
Police had a busy weekend with a number of pursuits beginning, however concerns over the weather conditions led to all disengaging and no charges being laid. None of the chases were related to major crimes, with simple traffic violations or failing to stop for police.
On the other end however, a number of attempted burglaries were prevented as criminals tried to break into buildings but were scared off by attention.
At the recycling plant, approximately 4:30am on May 30, a man in a balaclava was scared off without gaining entry. A similar event took place at Leeton Trophy Shop, with nothing stolen.
Australian Grainlink had a belt loader stolen however, with police now investigating the incident and encouraging anyone with information on the events to come forward.
"Lock up your bits and pieces, and we're grateful for any footage you might have. Especially if you know anyone, please let us know," a spokesperson for Griffith Police Station said.
Finally, a missing 16-year-old girl from West Wyalong was located safe and well. Police found the girl at around 6:30pm on May 29, at a home in the suburb. Police said there was nothing suspicious about the state and thanked the public for their assistance.
Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
