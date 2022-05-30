The Area News

Multiple break-and-enters over the weekend were prevented as potential criminals were scared away

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
Multiple break-and-enters over weekend thwarted

A series of break and enters were stopped over the weekend, as potential thieves or ransackers were scared off from their targets by proactive neighbours and police.

