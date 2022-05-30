The Area News

A charity concert raised over 6 thousand dollars for the Student Incentive Program

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:00am
Charity concert raises cash for kids

A charity concert, raising money for grassroots charity the Student Incentive Program got off to a wild success and raised thousands of dollars to go to students who could benefit from it.

