Charity concert raises cash for kids

A charity concert, raising money for grassroots charity the Student Incentive Program got off to a wild success and raised thousands of dollars to go to students who could benefit from it.
The 'Rock and Roll' evening kicked off on May 20 at Pioneer Park, bringing a crowd together to enjoy music, food and drinks for a good cause. Music was provided by John Martin and Don Hillam, with food provided by Bertoldo's Bakery and Hanwood Butchery.
Advertisement
Robert Gilbert, one of the organisers, likened running an event to cooking a cake.
"You need the right ingredients. You need a good venue, and we had that at Pioneer Park. You need good food, we had that from Bertoldo's and Hanwood Butchery. You need good music and we had that," he said.
"And then refreshments. They were from Burton's Wines ... that's the ingredients, and at the end everyone danced all night. It was a really great evening."
"We raised some funds and we got our name out in the community," Mr Gilbert said.
He estimated that 125 people came along to the night, which at $50 a head earned the charity over six thousand dollars to fund their important work.
READ MORE
The Student Incentive Program is a charity based right here in Griffith, providing financial aid for primary-aged students in the region up until Year 6.
While the group initially wanted to avoid major corporate sponsorship to remain a grassroots organisation and remind students that people are looking out for them, Mr Gilbert said a few corporate donors had approached and offered support during the evening.
Mr Gilbert said that there were plans being made to hold further, similar fundraisers in the future.
"There is a plan to have something along those lines, may not be specifically this. Majority of people came up on the night and asked "Are you doing another one"?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.