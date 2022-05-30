Salvation Army Griffith held its annual Red Shield Appeal on Saturday and Sunday to help raise funds for the community.
Several volunteers from the Griffith Salvos branch as well as members of nearby service and rotary clubs set up their stalls in shopping centres around town.
The 56 volunteers included those from the VIEW Club, Griffith Soroptimist Club, Griffith Rotary, Griffith East Rotary, Avanti Rotary, Yenda Inner Wheel Club, and Yenda Rotary.
Salvation Army Griffith major Lyn Cathcart said she wanted to thank everyone who volunteered.
Major Cathcart also said the money raised would help keep the Griffith church moving forward in its mission to help residents in-need, among other efforts.
"All the money raised will be used in Griffith to support members of the public," she said.
"We do that in a variety of ways, including running a little food hall two days a week where people can come down and purchase a bag of food."
Previous Griffith Red Shield Appeal efforts went towards building shower facilities for those living without a home.
Major Cathcart said Red Shield Appeals had become less centralised and more community oriented in recent years.
"In the past it all went to a big central place in Sydney and was allocated according to need. It didn't always come back to your own area," she said.
"But now they've promised us that all the money raised in the Griffith area will go towards Griffith."
Despite the weekend's funds being slightly less than those raised during last year's Red Shield Appeal, Major Cathcart said this was likely due to the cooler weather and that she expected more people to give in-store or online in the coming days.
"People can give online but they need to designate Griffith otherwise it will go to the general pool," major Cathcart said.
"They can also go to the family store and give there, or they can come into the church's office between 10am and 3pm for their donation."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
