Damien Walker has played a vital role in Rankins Springs getting off the mark in the Proten Community Cup after a 38-24 win over Ivanhoe.
It was a high scoring game, with the Dragons leading 28-10 at the halftime break before they went on with the job in the second half.
Walker finished with two tries and kicked five of his seven conversions, with Josh Richards and Cody Parsons also getting over the line.
For the Roosters, Ethan Harris scored twice, with Kodie Charles, Chris Niki and Pat Little also getting over.
Narrandera was able to run away with a commanding 38-4 victory over Goolgowi.
Brayden Ingram and D'Andre Williams both scored doubles, while John Williams, Ronnie Bamblett and Richie Bamblett scored a try each.
Henry Taylor was the sole try scorer for the Rabbits.
It was a tight affair in the first game of the day, but it was Barellan who was able to come away with a 20-16 victory.
The Rams took a 14-6 lead into the break and were able to hold off a fast-finishing Bluebirds outfit.
Jaxon Brody, Ben Evans, Brandon Wilson and Josh Stevens crossed for Barellan, while Brandon Holgate, Manase Panove and Jerome Saffy scored for Hillston.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
