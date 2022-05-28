Warm sunshine welcomed the junior netballers to the court for the latest round of the Griffith Netball Association season on Saturday at Jubilee Oval.
There was a tight tussle in the under 10s and 11s age group as SCC Emeralds were able to keep pace with the top two sides with a 15-12 win over Benny Mahon Construction.
The leaders of the division, Hot Shots, were able to maintain their perfect start to the season with a 47-0 win over the Little Flavourtech Firebirds.
In the under 8s and 9s division, the unbeaten start for the Little Divas outfit was able to continue as they came away with a commanding 25-0 victory over Lil' Divas.
In the final game in the 11am timeslot, it was a nail-biter in the 12s and 13s division.
AT Welding Services and Super Wash Stars were separated by just two points on the ladder heading into the weekend, and it lived up to the billing, with Super Wash Stars coming away with a two-goal victory to move into equal first on the ladder.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
