After three straight defeats, the Griffith Blacks were able to take crucial points at Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Ag College side had the early ascendancy and tried to convert the field position into points with two penalty goal attempts, but on both occasions, Josh Elworthy missed to the right from about 20 metres out.
Advertisement
Despite the Aggies having the better of the field position in the opening 20 minutes, it was the Blacks who were able to make the first impact on the scoreboard, with Mahoni Lualua stepping past the Ag College defence to score under the post.
The Blacks continued to be pinned on their own try line but were refusing to let the Ag College side hit the scoreboard.
Two tries in the final five minutes of the first half boosted the Blacks' chance as Isimeli Tukauna and Daniel Bozic both crossed for tries to see the Blacks leading 17-0.
Blacks coach Chris McGregor knew how important those tries were right before the break.
"They are a really good bunch of young kids who play with speed and played with enthusiasm," he said.
"They were struggling a bit at halftime, whereas if it had of been a try in it or they had of been in front, they would have been coming off on a high."
RELATED
Ag College continued to have the better of the possession in the early stages of the second half but lost their flyhalf Sam Carwardine to a hamstring injury.
The visitors were able to breath life into the clash as, with 14 minutes to go, Ethan Brien got over to pull it back to 10 points.
A heads up play from Bozic saw him put a kick in behind the line, and after getting to the loose ball first, Bozic was able to dive over the line and restore the Blacks advantage.
The Aggies didn't go down without a fight as Patrick Lemmich crossed with four minutes remaining, but the Blacks were able to hold on to take a 24-14 win.
The defensive pressure was the most pleasing part of the day for McGregor.
"I have coached some good sides here, but they would have run in tries last year around the sides of us," he said.
"We just kept working for each other. I reckon they would have had 60 per cent of the ball for the whole day, and they went over the line twice, and we carried them both times down there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.