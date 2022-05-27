The manager of Griffith Base Hospital has announced their resignation, marking the third time somebody has stepped down from the role in less than four years.
Suchit Handa's resignation was announced on May 27, after taking up the role less than a year ago in June 2021.
MLHD Director of Clinical Operations, Carla Bailey made the announcement.
"It is with sadness that I announce I have accepted the resignation of Mr Suchit Handa, General Manager of Griffith Base Hospital," she said.
"I have been proud of the many positive changes implemented at Griffith Hospital under Suchit's leadership including the staff's commitment to maintain services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
"On behalf of Murrumbidgee Local Health District, I thank Suchit for his leadership during his time at Griffith Base Hospital and wish him every success in the future," Ms Bailey closed.
Mr Handa will be relocating back to Sydney, to support his family and become the primary carer for his daughter. He'll wrap up the role on June 17.
Prior to Mr Handa's tenure, Greg Brylski held the role. Mr Brylski acted as general manager between February 2019 and June 2021, when he resigned to take up a similar position in private health.
The third in this trinity was Dr Elizabeth Harford, who held the position between 2016 and 2019 before suddenly resigning. Many were skeptical of the circumstances surrounding Ms Harford's resignation, with community advocate Brendan Catanzariti especially suspicious.
"I am in absolute shock," he said at the time.
"I am concerned at the speed of it, especially in the midst of what's going on with the redevelopment."
After Mr Brylski's resignation, Member for Murray Helen Dalton called for answers regarding the shockingly high turnover rate of Griffith Base Hospital's upper management. No comment has yet been made by Mrs Dalton.
It's not yet known who will take over the role from Mr Handa, or for how long they'll keep it for.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
