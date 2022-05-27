The Area News

The general manager of Griffith Base Hospital has resigned, marking the third resignation from the position in less than four years

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Suchit Handa has held the general manager role for less than a year, but will be wrapping up his time in just under a month. PHOTO: Monty Jacka

The manager of Griffith Base Hospital has announced their resignation, marking the third time somebody has stepped down from the role in less than four years.

