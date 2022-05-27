Art gallery Open Sessions return for round two

A series of open workshops at the gallery will be returning, after a successful pilot program a few months ago.
Open Sessions will be back on offer from June, at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery, following a successful run in March.
Griffith Regional Art Gallery Coordinator, Ray Wholohan said, "Following the success of our first Open Sessions, we are excited to continue to present the community once again a varied collection of programs that will focus on some of the core art disciplines."
March's sessions included a range of workshops delivered by local artists in a variety of fields - from digital art with Rosie Taprell to life drawing with Rhonda Miranda and Sculpture with Noel Hicks.
All were booked out quickly, from a range of regular gallery visitors to some welcome newcomers.
"We received some wonderful feedback from participants, some being regular Gallery attendees and some new faces too. We're looking forward to delivering many more engaging Open Sessions," Mr Wholohan said.
Upcoming workshops will include a return from Ms Miranda to offer a four-week class on portraiture and oil painting, as well as a few talks from within the gallery's staff.
Mr Wholohan will be offering a session on music and art, while Public Programs Officer Melanie Toscan will provide a session on textile arts - including felting and embroidery.
Ms Toscan said that the sessions would all bring something new to the table.
"We developed the sessions to offer the community a space to explore their preferred art disciplines or the opportunity to experience something completely new."
The sessions will be open to anyone 16 years old or above, beginning on June 1 at 6pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the Gallery or online www.griffithregionalartgallery.com.au
