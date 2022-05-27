The Area News

Griffith City Council has endorsed new council committee representatives and considered several updates to allow committees to further align with the Community Strategic Plan

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 27 2022 - 7:00am
COMMITTEE: Several new Committee representatives were announced at the Griffith City Council ordinary meeting on Tuesday night. PHOTO: File

