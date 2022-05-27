Griffith City Council has endorsed several new representatives for the council committees.
The announcement was made at Tuesday night's meeting in which new members were endorsed for different committee groups including the Cultural Precinct Masterplan Committee and the Lake Wyangan and Catchment Management Committee, among others.
Advertisement
Council also considered updating its committee structure to ensure these groups can further align with Griffith's Community Strategic Plan.
These updates would in turn allow community members to have further say in the facilities and function of the council.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said he was happy the new representatives shared a good mix of skills, knowledge and experience.
READ MORE
"I'd like to congratulate our new committee members and thank them for putting their hands up to represent the wider community," Mr Curran said.
"Committee members play an important role. It is vital for council to have community members who can help us consult and offer their advice and expertise."
The new council committee representatives are as follows:
Council also appointed Stuart Heffer as chairperson of the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee, who will now help to select and appoint other committee members for the council's endorsement.
Council previously appointed Cr Napoli, Denis Couch, Jenna Thomas, Gordon McCaw, Rina Mercuri, Eddy Mardon, Maria Searle, Robin Silvester and Peter Taylor to the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum Committee with Doug Curren as chair.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.