Why is volunteering so important?

HAVE you ever considered becoming a volunteer in Griffith?
We were recently served a reminder of just how important the role of volunteers are thanks to a special week in their honour in mid-May.
The call out for volunteers of all varieties is something Griffith is no stranger to.
Advertisement
With so many community groups, charities and sporting organisations, it's no wonder volunteers are always in need.
The reality is, so many of these groups are being co-ordinated by older residents who have been involved for years and they are desperate for fresh blood to assist and learn the ropes.
With so many choices out there, there's certainly a group or organisation for everyone to become involved in.
These organisations are truly the backbone of Griffith and so many areas of our society rely on them.
Whether it's helping someone in their time of need, running the canteen at a sporting match or putting on events that we all know and love - giving your time is not just so very helpful to these organisations, but the reward outweighs the effort.
So, why not put your hand up for one of these groups? Even if you can only play a small part or role, it all helps in so many different ways.
Talia Pattison
Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.