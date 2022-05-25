Independent MP Helen Dalton has introduced a bill to prevent floodplain harvesters from benefiting any further from their licences at the expense of irrigators.
The bill will stop Northern Basin floodplain harvesting licence holders from being able to seek taxpayer compensation for the cost of their licenses. Mrs Dalton described it as a 'massive heist' taking resources from the public to the private sector.
Advertisement
"For many years, big corporate Northern Basin irrigators have been siphoning water into their private dams before it reaches the river."
"This unregulated practice devastates Lower Darling communities and reduces water allocations for Southern Basin irrigators."
In February alone, the NSW Government granted 132 licenses for Northern Basin irrigators, allowing them to take a huge amount of water that will not see the Southern Basin.
"These licences allow for floodplain harvesting well in excess of legal limits. They do not account for the needs for downstream and Indigenous communities," said Mrs Dalton.
"Moreover, then National Party water minister Kevin Humphries changed the law in 2014 to allow irrigators to sell floodplain harvesting licences to Government, for financial compensation."
A similar bill was put forward a few weeks ago by Independent MP Justin Field - also amending the water management act to limit compensation for water reductions. That bill is currently in front of the Legislative Council, while Mrs Dalton's will go to the Legislative Assembly.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mrs Dalton said that the bill would 'ensure irrigators won't be able to profit off floodplain harvesting licences.'
"Farmers should have the right to collect some of the water that flows across their property."
"But the NSW Governments regards this as 'bonus' water. It should not be used to make a profit."
She hoped to garner bipartisan support for the bill, as well as support from cross-benchers.
"There's no reason why any of these parties would oppose this bill. They don't believe these licences should be compensable. Supporting this bill is a no-brainer."
The bill, while it's already been put forward, won't actually be discussed in Parliament until meetings resume later in June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.