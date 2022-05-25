The Area News

A record-high uptake of new nurses has arrived in the Murrumbidgee health district

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:59am, first published 3:00am
SCRUBBING IN: The largest ever intake of grad nurses to the Murrumbidgee health district will see over 100 new nurses start their careers in the region. PHOTO: Contributed

A group of new nurses has signed up to work in the Griffith and Leeton district, as the MLHD brings in 65 newly graduated RNs.

