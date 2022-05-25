A group of new nurses has signed up to work in the Griffith and Leeton district, as the MLHD brings in 65 newly graduated RNs.
The 65 new grads are just the first in a huge intake for the area, with another 49 scheduled to begin work in the district in August.
Griffith will be taking on five of those graduates from the May intake, with potentially more in August. Leeton, on the other hand, will have just one new grad nurse in the hospital halls.
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said that beginning their careers in regional medicine would help set them up for future success.
"It is our workforce that makes the NSW public health system the envy of the world, and it is wonderful to see these newly graduated Registered Nurses choosing to begin their careers in rural and regional NSW," Mrs Taylor said.
"As someone who spent the best part of their nursing career at a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience these new nurses will gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career."
MLHD Director of Nursing and Midwifery Christine Stephens said the record intake was over twice as many as last year's new grads.
"We warmly welcome both local and metropolitan graduates to the District. For those relocating to MLHD they bring their families and friends to our wonderful regional communities and we are delighted to showcase what the district has to offer," she said.
"Previous graduates have applauded the learning opportunities that regional facilities across Murrumbidgee Local Health District have offered, and the reward of working as a part of our local communities."
MLC Wes Fang seconded the idea.
"These extra nurses will bolster our local health workforce, ensuring our communities can live healthy, full lives," Mr Fang said.
"Nearly all of the graduates have chosen to relocate from metro areas including Western Sydney, Newcastle and the Sutherland Shire, and it's wonderful that these graduates have chosen to begin their careers in our region."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
