Community non-profit Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) held its inaugural ball on Saturday night to celebrate life and the organisation's participants.
Spurned on by the event's theme of 'Life is a gift', ball-goers arrived at The Yoogali Club fitted in their very best formal attire, including slick suits and dazzling dresses.
Attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment and music from Party Boys Rockin', as well as inspiring guest appearances from Paralympian swimmer Sam Bramham and television presenter Cameron Williams.
GPSO plan manager Maria Searl said the event was a wonderful success.
"The dance floor was full all night and we had the privilege of Sam Brahman and Cam Williams as guest speakers," Ms Searl said.
She said the ball's purpose was to celebrate the GPSO participants and create awareness of the organisation's growth and its services.
"Our participants are what makes GPSO, and so we found it important to dedicate an event in their celebration," Ms Searl said.
"It was extremely rewarding to watch our participants get pampered before the event and enjoy the night with their friends and family."
The event wasn't short on patron feedback either, with one participant's mother saying it was heartwarming to see GPSO participants having so much fun and showing genuine affection when interacting with their carers.
Ms Searl said it was possible GPSO would hold another ball next year, although no decision had been made yet.
