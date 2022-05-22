Counting not done, but plenty of work ahead

Like most headlines, the ones following the election on Saturday don't tell the whole story.
The broad strokes are there, Scott Morrison lost, Anthony Albanese will probably be the next Prime Minister and a whole stack of new folks are going to be sitting on green leather in our nation's parliament soon enough.
The counting isn't done - far from it. Voters' preferences will need to be counted again, and then again in the some of the tighter races. The result in the Senate is still more than murky.
Advertisement
Before receiving an endorsement as Farrer's representative in the capital for the eighth time, Sussan Ley made more than few promises around the electorate.
There's no guarantee that the cash for those promises will land now.
But the job for Ms Ley will be to convince the government that these promises aren't just for pet projects but will deliver real value for the electorate.
Waiting for a change in government to deliver money to SunRice to add more manufacturing to its Leeton factory or the re-developments of the Roxy Theatre in Leeton or Darlington Point caravan park - among many other things happening around the region just isn't feasible.
Despite what some might like to think, there's no guarantee a change in government happens in 2025.
The best governments don't just look after their own but look after the nation - but that doesn't happen without advocacy.
One of the main reasons behind the sweeping changes in urban Australia is voters believed their electorates were taken for granted.
Ms Ley received a significant endorsement from the electorate but that only continues if voters believe she's working for the electorate.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.