A new exhibition will examine seven stories of those battling or recovering from an addiction to ice

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 20 2022 - 11:00pm
New exhibition examines ice addiction

Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be exhibiting an arts-documentary collaboration, sharing the stories of seven people living with or recovering from an addition to crystal meth.

