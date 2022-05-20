New exhibition examines ice addiction

Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be exhibiting an arts-documentary collaboration, sharing the stories of seven people living with or recovering from an addition to crystal meth.
The exhibition, titled "On Thin Ice" is a collaboration between journalist Ginger Gorman and artists Hilary Wardhaugh, Martin Ollman, Tom Buckland and Jess Higgins. Ms Wardhaugh and Mr Ollman are photographers, Mr Buckland is a sculptor and Ms Higgins is a printmaker.
Acting CEO of the Tuggeranong Arts Centre, where the exhibition began, Karena Keys said that the show will look beyond snap judgements that so often colour our experience with drug addiction.
"The multi-disciplinary exhibition goes beyond headlines and stereotypes, beyond snap judgments and prejudices, beyond 'meth crisis' and 'ice epidemic'."
"This project grew out of conversations we had with our public, when it became clear there was a need to tell the real stories of addiction and recovery," said Ms Keys.
Ms Gorman, who previously wrote the book Troll Hunting, interviewed participants for the project. She said she hoped the exhibition would encourage more compassion for those struggling with addiction.
"What I've noticed about drug addiction - and in particular use of the drug ice - is that it's highly stigmatised. The portrayal in the media and in advertising of people who use methamphetamine - and in particular the stronger form of ice shows them to be selfish and violent," she said.
Perhaps after reading and listening to these stories and engaging with the imagery and artworks in the exhibition, you will consider how we treat people with addiction and how we can make society fairer."
Art Gallery Co-ordinator Ray Wholohan said that the exhibition was a reminder of the therapeutic benefits of art - especially for individuals recovering from illness or trauma.
"The Art Gallery endeavours to produce an annual program that excites and inspires, but also reflects issues facing contemporary sociality and showcase the therapeutic nature of the creative arts," Mr Wholohan said.
"On Thin Ice" will begin on May 21 and run to June 19. More information is available at the gallery's website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
