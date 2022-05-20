With the long-awaited Voluntary Assisted Dying bill becoming law just days ago, many long-time advocates and campaigners are taking a well-deserved breath before looking to what comes next.
Independent MP Alex Greenwich's Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill passed on May 19, making NSW the last state in Australia to introduce assisted dying laws and let those with terminal illness choose when to die.
Vice President of Dying with Dignity NSW Shayne Higson, said that it had been a long time coming.
"We're absolutely relieved and elated. Dying with Dignity has been campaigning for this for nearly 50 years, so it's just amazing to reach our goal," Ms Higson said.
The bill offers voluntary assisted dying to people with terminal illnesses who will die within six months, or a year in situations of unbearable suffering with neurodegenerative conditions.
Ms Higson said there was a long way to go still, but that they'd be taking a bit to reflect and celebrate the victory.
"These laws are very narrow, highly safeguarded. Not everyone who would like the choice will be able to access the law, so there's still areas we advocate for."
"It won't be at the same level that it's been at for the last ten years."
She added that next steps included campaigning for the territories to get the same right.
Harlee Travers, who campaigned for VAD laws in honour of her mother and grandfather, said they would be happy with the result.
"I am so grateful that VAD laws are finally recognising individuals' rights to make choices about their end-of-life circumstances and respecting their decisions to end their suffering in a dignified way that reflects their feelings and values," she said.
"I know that my Mum and Grandpa will be cheering from heaven with pride."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton, a co-sponsor of Mr Greenwich's original bill, cautioned that a huge amount of funding is needed to make the laws accessible to regional residents.
"The law change is long overdue," Mrs Dalton said.
"It provides a sensible and humane way to allow terminally-ill patients to end their suffering with dignity, with plenty of safeguards in place."
She said that the laws needed to be made accessible for regional residents as well as city-dwellers. She tied it to the ongoing health crisis plaguing rural and regional NSW.
"One safeguard in place within the new law is that eligibility for euthanasia must be signed off by two doctors," Mrs Dalton said.
"In small towns, it's hard enough to find one doctor, let alone two."
"Passing new laws doesn't mean much in the bush if there's no funding for people to exercise their rights under legislation."
For now though, those who've spent years campaigning for the laws to be changed can - like those they've been fighting for - rest in peace.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
